Vote North Square for Fan Favorite! One of Nine Boston Preservation Award Projects

The North Square reconstruction project was awarded one of nine 2020 Preservation Achievement Awards by the Boston Preservation Alliance. The award recognizes the resilience of individuals, the versatility of historic buildings, and the importance of storytelling in keeping our histories alive.

Now, members of the public can cast your vote for the 2020 Preservation Awards fan favorite! The fan favorite winner will be announced at the virtual 32nd Annual Preservation Alliance Awards on October 15 starting at 6 p.m. The awards ceremony, hosted by journalist Katie Couric, is free and open to the public. Register to attend.

North Square, September 2019. Photo by Alyssa Nations.

North Square, one of Boston’s oldest occupied neighborhoods, underwent a $2.5 million revitalization project with the goal of acknowledging its historic and cultural significance as well as creating an accessible space for all. Breaking ground in October 2017, the reconstructed Square’s finalized design features four bronze sculptures, repointed cobblestones, iron chains and bollards, and seating areas for visitors to better enjoy the space. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in September 2019.









Read more NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of this project by searching the tag: North Square Reconstruction and North Square.