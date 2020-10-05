Business

The Pet’s Vet: New Veterinary Clinic Near Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

The Pet’s Vet, a veterinary clinic offering general medicine and tailored care, has opened at 225 Friend Street in the Bulfinch Triangle.

The clinic offers services in identifying and treating illnesses, behavioral medicine, and senior care. They can assist with international health certificates for your pet, medication and prescriptions, dentistry, surgery, and end of life care. The Pet’s Vet North End has premier in-hospital capabilities including digital x-rays, diagnostic laboratory testing, and ultrasound.

“We are so very excited to become an integral part of the North End community and serve the four-legged members while also getting to know their two-legged companions!” said owner Dr. Sara Buckley.

Read more about The Pet’s Vet and their services at petsvetboston.com.

