Scarecrow Village at Harbor Towers [Photos]

The Social Committee for the Harbor Towers condos started a scarecrow making project at a Halloween event for kids last year. Thirteen of them were made and planted inside the fence along the Harbor Walk.





It obviously received an enthusiastic response, because at least 34 of them are now planted for all to see! They were made by kids, young professionals, creative others as well as Harbor Towers staff. There is an astronaut, Class of 2020 graduate, Batman, marathoner, fisherman with his catch, kids playing soccer, siblings watching the group, kids and adults dressed up some 6′ apart, others wearing sports attire, some wearing masks, plus two Harbor Towers employees and two dogs self-distancing and observing the action.





The Scarecrow Village will be up until November 2nd. Everyone is welcome to walk along the Harbor Walk between the Harbor Towers and Rowes Wharf to enjoy the view.

Photos courtesy of Pat Gowdy.