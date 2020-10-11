Police & Fire

Police Blotter: Theft from Vehicle; Pharmacy Shoplifting

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle
10/05/20    9:00pm – 9:00am
Victim reports his 2011 Volvo C30 was parked in North Square. When he returned to the vehicle, a suitcase containing clothing, a laptop with earphones, and a drone had been stolen.

Larceny / Shoplifting
10/06/20    11:00am
Hanover Street pharmacy reports an unknown male suspect stole miscellaneous items off of store shelves. Suspect fled the store on foot.

