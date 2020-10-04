Featured Police & Fire

Police Blotter: Stolen Scooter and CVS Theft

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny / Scooter
09/23 – 09/24/20    9:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Victim reports an unknown person stole his Piaggio/Vespa scooter overnight from Salem Street.

Larceny / Shoplifting
09/27 – 09/30/20            8:30 a.m.
Hanover Street pharmacy reports that, over a four day period, an unknown male suspect stole large quantities of assorted cosmetics. Suspect was observed on store video stealing the items.

