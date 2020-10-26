Police Blotter: Package Theft, Breaking & Entering of Motor Vehicle

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny from Building

10/20/20 4:30 p.m.

Clark Street resident reports she observed an unknown male suspect on a Bluebike steal three boxes that were delivered to the front entrance of her building. Suspect fled on the bike.

Breaking & Entering—Motor Vehicle

10/22 – 10/23/20 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Victim reports an unknown suspect broke into her gray 2015 Nissan Sentra that was parked on Cooper Street. Suspect stole a bag containing U.S. currency and also clothing and shoes.