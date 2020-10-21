October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violence affects millions of Americans, both women and men, of every race, religion, and culture.

It’s not just physical abuse — it’s yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, threats, and isolation. Since the start of the coronavirus crisis there has been a spike in abuse. The public health measures designed to slow coronavirus disease have created conditions that may contribute to domestic abuse. It remains a critical time for victims and survivors of domestic violence. Greater awareness, education and bystander intervention are needed.

If you know or suspect someone to be suffering from domestic violence, contact them and keep a line of support open. Provide emotional support by acknowledging their situation and not judging their actions.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or if you need advice to help someone else, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or Safelink 1-877-785-2020, Massachusetts’ Statewide Hotline

If you think someone’s life is at risk call the police.

Support survivors and speak out against domestic violence all month long. Share information that can help those who are experiencing violence during this unprecedented time.