Photos & Videos Sports

Neighborhood Photo: Turf Installation at Puopolo Field

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

The renovation project at Langone and Puopolo Parks has been full-steam ahead since construction projects were allowed to resume in May with new COVID-19 restrictions in place. In this photo, turf is being putting down on the Puopolo Field, which will be a multi-use field able to host baseball, softball, and soccer.

The artificial turf was a highly-contested topic when the project was going through the community process in 2018. In the end, it was determined the City would use turf on Puopolo Field, with natural grass remaining at Langone Park’s little league field.

Construction began last summer on the project to renovate the parks which, in addition to the turf, includes adding open spaces, making the area more accessible, and factoring in design elements that focus on climate resiliency.

Photo by Maryann O’Brien.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Spring Arrives to the North End / Waterfront

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

The warmer spring weather has brought with it some pops of color to the North End / Waterfront along with these seasonal neighbors! “Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo. See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Photos & Videos

End of Summer BBQ at Mirabella Pool

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

It was a beautiful hot day on Sunday for the end of summer barbecue at the Mirabella Pool in Boston’s North End. The last day the pool will be open is Monday, September 3rd, Labor Day.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Flowers Sprouting

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

April showers are hopefully bringing some May flowers! Frankie Boyer spotted some flowers already blooming at the Armenian Heritage Park along the Greenway. “Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo. See Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply