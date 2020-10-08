Neighborhood Photo: Toppled Tree on Copp’s Hill

A linden tree at the corner of Snow Hill and Hull Streets within Copp‘s Hill Burying Ground was toppled at 5:50 PM on October 7, 2020.

Strong winds, lightning, and a brief but heavy downpour cast a dark shadow on Boston and surrounding towns on Wednesday evening. North End resident Tom Schiavoni shared the following description of the Copp’s Hill scene:

“Fortunately, the gates were locked and no one was onsite. Fortunately also, it fell inwards and not toward the street. There was no structural damage to the iron fence or brick-and-granite retaining wall. However, given the darkness and severity of the wind and rain, a survey of damage to headstones and a self-guided tour panel mounted on a metal stanchion could not be safely conducted.”

Photo credit: Mark Fitzgerald

