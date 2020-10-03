Meetings

Neighborhood Council Oct. 5 Agenda: A-1 Captain Ciccolo, Forcella Seeks Expansion

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom. This month’s meeting will be held on the first Monday of the month due to the holiday occurring on October 12th, the regular second Monday that NEWNC usually meets on.

In addition to the monthly committee reports, the meeting will hear from the North End’s new A-1 Captain Robert Ciccolo to provide public safety and traffic updates.

A petitioner at 33 North Square will present their proposal to extend their existing restaurant Forcella into the adjacent vacant space at 37 North Square in order to accommodate a seated bar and additional seating. The petitioner seeks approval to create a door through the party wall between the buildings through an alteration to premise application.

To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link hereMeeting ID: 841 0552 9228 Password: 598736

See the full agenda below.

