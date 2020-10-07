Featured Meetings

Neighborhood Council Committee Reports; Council to Draft Pinnacle Opposition Letter; Updates from A-1 Captain

Posted on

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) October 2020 meeting started with a series of notable reports and updates, summarized below.

John Romano, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services:

NEWNC Committee Reports:

Greenway Committee: The Greenway Carousel is now operating under Fall hours from 11am – 6pm on Friday-Sunday. It will be open on Columbus Day and Halloween until 7pm.

The Trillium Beer Garden is now open with hours 12pm – 8pm on Thursday-Saturday and 12pm – 6pm on Sunday. There are new protocols to assist with social distancing and other public health guidelines.

The Greenway will be hosting two webinars: Spill the (Compost) Tea on October 22nd at 12pm and Lighting the Way: Exploring Lantern Stories in Boston’s Chinatown on October 29th at 6pm.

Harborfront Neighborhood Alliance: Following a letter of opposition from the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) regarding the Pinnacle project, NEWNC will be drafting their own opposition letter. The comment period will end on October 9th.

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF): RUFF recently welcomed four new board members to their group. Due to COVID-19, the group has decided not to host any events until further notice.

Updates from A-1 Captain Robert Piccolo:

North End’s A-1 Captain Robert Piccolo reported that homeless complaints, specifically in the Christopher Columbus Park, have continued to be an issue. He stated that the police department is working alongside the parks department to address the situation. City officials are also looking to offer additional homeless services ahead of the approaching colder weather.

