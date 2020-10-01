NE/WE NSC Community Food Program Provides Nourishing Boxes of Groceries and Produce

Thanks to the collaboration and support of the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) and Lovin’ Spoonfuls, the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) is able to give out full boxes of produce, meat, eggs, and canned and frozen vegetables to those who would find some groceries helpful.

Staff at the NSC weighed one of the boxes and it topped forty pounds! Seniors and other families have extra food in their refrigerators and cupboards to help them stretch their household food budget.

Chronic diseases cause seven of every ten deaths each year in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Chronic diseases—such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and obesity—are among the most common, costly, and preventable of all health problems. Studies have shown that eating a healthy diet—meals rich in vegetables and fresh, not highly processed foods— can help prevent these diseases and support a healthy immune system.

“There are two categories of food that have gotten a bad name as being processed, but are actually really helpful for people who can’t shop often. That’s canned foods and frozen foods,” Kathleen Searles, a registered dietician and nutritionist says. “Fruits and vegetables are picked at their peak ripeness, and then they are canned right away, so there is very little loss of nutrients, and they may even be more helpful than let’s say a head of lettuce that has been laying around for few days at the grocery store.”

“Buy canned vegetables low in salt; they are very healthy. Eat legumes- they are a great source of protein and very inexpensive,”Searles continues. “As you are planning your meals, the best thing to use is my plate method. Have half your plate be fruits and vegetables and have the other be grains and protein. Use your produce up and do not let your nutrition go to waste.”

One shopper at the community food program lives in the West End. “I’m not very well behaved as far as eating vegetables goes,” she admitted. “Usually, I buy groceries twice a month because it’s so expensive I can only buy the things I really need. When I pick up a box of food I have groceries that give me more of a good and balanced diet.”

This program is open to all friends and neighbors in the community. Call 617-523-8125 to schedule an appointment for a contactless pick up of food. All are welcome to participate!