N. Washington St. Bridge Update: Demolition of Pier and Center Substructure Continues

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the week of October 18 – October 31, 2020.

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Description of Scheduled Work

Demolition of pier and center substructure, cleaning of demolition site, installation of silt curtain, phase 2 fender system, tide gate, water pipe, steel and drain line. In addition, there will be sheeting and bracing of cofferdams.

Work Hours

Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.) 

Work That Has Been Completed

Prior to 10/18, crews continued to demolish the existing bridge. The bridge is 80% demolished. 

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.

