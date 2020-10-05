Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: Step 2 of Phase 3 Reopening Begins Today, Overnight Work on Cross Street, Reopening of Universities & Colleges Hearing, NEWNC Meeting

Today is Monday, October 5 and starting today through this Thursday, Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight work to trench across the I-93 northbound off-ramp at exit 23 and across Cross St. between Fulton St. and North St. in Boston, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for the week ahead…

4:30PM Hearing on the reopening of colleges and universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Committee on Public Health will hold a virtual hearing regarding the reopening of colleges and universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWNC Meeting on Zoom – North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC). North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meeting will be held on October 5th at 7PM. The agenda includes updates from A-1 District Captain Ciccolo and a petition by Forcella to expand their restaurant. Join the Zoom meeting here. See the full agenda here

Notable News:

Next Step of Mass. Reopening Plan Starts Monday. Here’s What to Know

Many cities and towns across the state are moving forward with step 2 of phase 3 of the state’s re-opening plan as of today; however those cities and towns that have been categorized as higher risk are still on hold indefinitely —including Boston, Worcester and Springfield, read more on NBCBoston.com.

Bright Moon over North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, October 6

4:30PM On Lighthouses: Jazmina Barrera in conversation with Sally Snowman. Join Boston Harbor Now, Two Lines Press and More than Words for an event with Jazmina Barrera and Boston Light’s Keeper, Sally Snowman, in celebration of Barrera’s new book On Lighthouses, out this past May from Two Lines Press, see additional details here.

6:00PM Dock Square Garage Virtual Impact Advisory Group Meeting. The BPDA is hosting a virtual Impact Advisory Group (IAG) Meeting, open to the public, for the 20 Clinton Street – Dock Square Garage project. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Notice of Project Change (NPC) filing. As part of the development review process, IAG members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and IAG members, see additional details here.

Wednesday, October 7

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: Native American Cuisine. Join Chef Sean Sherman, member of the Oglala Lakota tribe; co-founder/co-owner, cookbook author, The Sioux Chef, and promoter of Indigenous cuisine, for a free online cooking class. Introduction by Kathryn R. Burton, Mayor Walsh’s Chief of Staff, see additional details here.

7:00PM Old North Speaker Series: The Lost Tunnels of the North End. Join Jake Sconyers of HUB History to uncover the secrets of the North End’s Lost Tunnels, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

