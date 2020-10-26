Monday’s Brief: Sewer Samples Show COVID-19 Spike, FBI Investigating Ballot Box Arson, Night Stroll

Today is Monday, October 27 and federal authorities are investigating possible ballot box arson outside of the Boston Public Library downtown after a fire was set around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for the week ahead…

Notable News:

Recent sewer samples found the highest amounts of viral RNA since the pandemic’s surge in the spring according to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s weekly study. The wastewater samples are taken three times a week at the Deer Island Treatment Plant and are representatives of the greater Boston area, read more on Boston.com.

Night Stroll:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGyVkrOAIZQ/

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, October 27

2:15PM Halloween Community Dance Class on the Prado! Join Dance Director Amanda Teneriello Yazinka in this 45-minute Halloween community dance class outside! Full of fun music, and dance games, dress up in your Halloween costumes, and dance as another character! *Students under the age of 4 must be accompanied by an adult* To sign up, please visit this LINK. Only 7 more spots available!

Wednesday, October 28

Last Day to Request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot. All Massachusetts registered voters have received a vote-by-mail application in their mail boxes for the State Primary and the State Election. The application is in a postcard format. To receive a ballot, voters must first complete, sign and return the prepaid postcard application to the Election Department by Wednesday, October 28, 2020, see additional details here.

