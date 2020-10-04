Government

Michelle Wu Holds Event in North End in Run for Mayor

As part of her recently announced campaign for Mayor, Michelle Wu held a campaign event on Sunday afternoon at the Prado (Paul Revere Mall) in Boston’s North End.

In-person campaign events have taken on a new look with little advance notice so as not to attract big crowds and masking protocols in place.

As an at-large City Councilor and former Salem Street resident, Wu is relatively well-known in the community.

