Halloween Happenings: Your Spooky 2020 Guide!

Some might say 2020 has been frightening enough, but local groups and organizations are doing what they can to bring the Halloween fun to the North End / Waterfront this year! Read below for your guide to this year’s spooky season.

Halloween Parade, 2019. Photo by Alyssa Nations.

Tuesday, October 27

2:15PM: NEMPAC Halloween Community Dance Class. Join Dance Director Amanda Teneriello Yazinka in this 45-minute Halloween community dance class outside. Full of fun music and dance games; dress up in your Halloween costumes and dance as another character! Registration required. $5 for currently enrolled NEMPAC students; $15 for non-NEMPAC students. Children under the age of 4 must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, October 30

Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) Virtual “Halloween on the Hill”. Due to COVID-19, the BCHA will not be organizing trick-or-treating this year and will not be closing the streets as was done in the past. Instead they will be offering fun virtual activities on Friday afternoon, October 30.

Saturday, October 31

1:45PM: Halloween-themed Opera from the Balcony. Hosted by the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and Tresca. Come and listen in person wearing your mask on Hanover St. or online on NEMPAC’s Facebook Live stream.

North End Trick-or-Treating. The North End Waterfront Mothers’ / Fathers’ Association (NEWMA) is once again sponsoring neighborhood trick-or-treating. NEWMA is encouraging both residents and local businesses to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project, offering non-food treats in addition to traditional candy. Read more here.

Having something to add to this list? Share it in the comments section below!

