On Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2:00 a.m., clocks are turned back one hour to Sunday, November 1, 2020, 1:00 a.m. local standard time instead.

Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on Nov. 2, 2020 than the day before, meaning there will be more light in the morning, but for those of us still commuting, you’ll likely be returning home after dark.

If you’re planning ahead, Daylight Saving Time starts again on March 14, 2021.