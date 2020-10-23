Climate Ready Boston to Present Resilience Reports Oct. 29

Climate Ready Boston’s project team will release their long-awaited climate resilience reports focusing on the North End, Downtown, and Dorchester on Thursday, October 29th at 12:00PM.

The one hour long release celebration will begin with a brief presentation of both neighborhood reports, followed by a panel discussion with key City experts, and wrapping up with a community Q&A session.

