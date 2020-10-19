Annual Toys for Tots Collection by The Gilardi Group

The Gilardi Group has announced they will cancel this year’s Toys for Tots holiday party due to COVID-19; however, they will still be collecting toy donations starting October 19 through December 14.

“This is our 20th year and I wanted it to be huge,” said Toni Gilardi of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. “But most importantly, we cannot disappointment the children.”

Donations can be dropped off at 2 Baldwin Place, Boston, MA. Contact Toni Gilardi with questions at ToniGilardi@GibsonSIR.com or 617-529-4461.