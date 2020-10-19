Community Featured Kids & Families

Annual Toys for Tots Collection by The Gilardi Group

Posted on Author Toni GilardiComment(0)

The Gilardi Group has announced they will cancel this year’s Toys for Tots holiday party due to COVID-19; however, they will still be collecting toy donations starting October 19 through December 14.

“This is our 20th year and I wanted it to be huge,” said Toni Gilardi of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. “But most importantly, we cannot disappointment the children.”

Donations can be dropped off at 2 Baldwin Place, Boston, MA. Contact Toni Gilardi with questions at ToniGilardi@GibsonSIR.com or 617-529-4461.

