Community Featured Meetings

Wharf District Council Reports: State Rep. Michlewitz, Pinnacle at Central Wharf, New Public Art, Water Taxi Service Paused

Posted on Author Steve VilkasComment(0)

The Wharf District Council (WDC) held its September meeting on Tuesday, September 15th via Zoom. A number of notable reports and community updates were included as part of a full agenda.

Update From State Representative Aaron Michlewitz

Unpacking issues related to the state budget in his capacity as the Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz spoke candidly in discussing the Commonwealth’s police reform bills, the 2050 roadmap bill for climate change, the $459 million economic growth bill and other Wharf District issues.

WDC Executive Director Susanne Lavoie asked what resources exist for Wharf District businesses associated with tourism. Michlewitz pointed to previous rounds of grant relief offered by the Mass Development Corporation Council, but admitted that any major long-term relief would have to come from the federal government with additional measures serving as “bandaids on big issues.”

WDC member John Larivee wondered what role the Commonwealth’s rainy day fund could play in helping to address and potentially ameliorate budgetary impacts. Michlewitz responded that it would certainly be “part of the equation” and later acknowledged, “we’re being very careful with that rainy fund, but it is raining and we have to use it.”

John Romano, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services:

North End/West End Neighborhood Liasion John Romano briefed the WDC on some important City of Boston updates:

BPDA Design and Use Guidelines Update

Chris Busch from the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) discussed the Design and Use Guidelines for the Downtown Waterfront. Busch announced that there would be a public process with three virtual workshops planned in addition to other meetings.

Plans are in place to initiate the project in early December, with a projected completion period of spring 2021.

Pinnacle at Central Wharf Next Steps

Rob Caridad from the Chiofaro Company provided a brief overview of recent developments with regard to the Harbor Garage redevelopment, also known as the Pinnacle at Central Wharf Project, and discussed next steps in the process:

  • There was a MEPA Consultation hearing on the 14th of September.
  • There will be an IAG (Impact Advisory Group) meeting on the 17th of September.
  • The Chiofaro Company is hosting a virtual open house on October 1st designed to engage the public, with breakout rooms planned to offer individual discussions with subject matter experts.
  • The BPDA public comment period has been extended to October 9th.

New Public Art Projects

Executive Director Katie GIlbert from Now and There goes over the project details for To Each Era Its Art, To Art Its Freedom.

Katie Gilbert, Executive Director of Now and There, offered a preview of the upcoming public art installation: To Each Era Its Art, To Art Its Freedom by Jose Dávila. The project, which will replace the current Growth Rings piece, is set to debut in late October.

Gilbert also discussed Sari Carel’s The Shape of Play installation currently on display in Christopher Columbus Park.

The Greenway’s Rachel Lake discussed Lantern Stories, developed by Boston-based artist Yu-Wen Wu.

State Street Renovation Project

Project Manager Ashley Biggins announced that utility work around the project site has been mostly completed. The bicycle lane was temporarily taken down in anticipation of potential protests and has returned with cones instead of barrels.

Boston Harbor Cruises

Matthew Murphy, Managing Director of Business Development for BHC (Boston Harbor Cruises) announced the temporary discontinuation of water taxi service.

The next Wharf District Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 20th.

View the full meeting by clicking here. Use password: 5t3@0uAk

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Featured Photos & Videos

Carnival of Dogs Brings Dozens of Pups to the Greenway

Posted on Author Alyssa Nations

Carnival of Dogs returned to the Greenway’s North End Park on Saturday, attracting dozens of furry friends to the festivities. Presented by TD Bank, vendors offered a variety of dog-friendly activities such as pet caricatures, a smooch pooch booth and photo contest, prizes, free treats, and bandanas. Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) assisted with community Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community

9/11 Commemorations Honor the Fallen, Provide Healing and Hope

Posted on Author Steve Vilkas

Tuesday marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11, one of our nation’s greatest tragedies. All throughout the City of Boston, commemorations were held to pay respect to the deceased, to help those heal who still grieve, and to provide citizens with the opportunity to remember, reflect, and come together as a community. At 8:30 a.m., crowds Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Statues, Memorials, Monuments, Art Everywhere

Posted on Author Matt Conti

More memorials, monuments, statues and public art may be in store for the North End / Waterfront area. There are currently two major statues in the neighborhood including the equestrian sculpture of Paul Revere by Cyrus Dallin in the Prado and Christopher Columbus at the waterfront park. The Massachusetts Beirut Memorial is also located at Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply