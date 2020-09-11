Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Tileston St. Flood, August Real Estate Sales, Free Garage Parking, “The Shape of Play” Exhibit, and Police Blotter

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured real estate, parking, art, police, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Water Break Floods Tileston St. In North End

Water gushed out onto Tileston Street late on Tuesday night into Wednesday as a water line broke causing a flood. Boston Water & Sewer is doing work on the street and has temporary lines set up that could be the cause of the problem. See photos here.

North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For August 2020

Each month CL Waterfront Properties provides us with a compilation of the real estate sales in the North End and Waterfront from the past month. There were 32 sales in August, ranging from $325,000 to over $2 million! Read more here.

Free Garage Parking Extended Through October 31

The City of Boston and the team at the Government Center Garage have agreed to extend the free parking for residents impacted by cafe zones. The offer will now conclude at midnight on October 31 and has been extended to include all North End residents. Read more here.

“The Shape Of Play” Art Installation Opens At Columbus Park

The Shape of Play, a new public art exhibit by Sari Carel, is now on display at Christopher Columbus Park. The team studied the sounds and structures of neighborhood playgrounds, and then used tones, textures, shapes, and rhythms to conjure the playfulness, nostalgia, and life-affirming experiences that are often connected with these play spaces. Read more here.

Police Blotter: Theft From Building Storage Container; Breaking & Entering Of Motor Vehicle

Each week the Boston Police District A-1 provides an update on recent incidents in the North End / Waterfront area. During the first week of September, there were two breaking and enterings that resulted in theft from a storage container and from a motor vehicle. Read more here.

