Weekly Top Reads: Recreational Marijuana Store Proposal, Bellissimo Wins Court Case, New North End Mural, Primary Election Results, St. Anthony’s Virtual Feast

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured businesses, art, government, culture, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Recreational Cannabis Store Proposed For Faneuil Hall Marketplace; Public Meeting Sept. 17

A recreational marijuana retailer is applying for the location at 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Quincy Market (near Sam Adams Tap Room). The applicant is Geoffrey Reilinger of Redemption Cannabis. There will be a virtual outreach meeting on September 17 at 6 p.m. for community members to ask questions. See the meeting notice here.

Bellissimo Nails Wins Court Case Against Rival Amy’s

Bellissimo Nails & Spa at 12 Fleet Street; October 2016.

In 2017, Amy’s Nails sued Bellissimo in Suffolk Superior Court claiming Amy Tran had stolen customers, diverted business, and made false statements to the North End neighborhood groups for the license transfer. In a June 12, 2020 ruling, the Court found in favor of Bellissimo Nails, dismissing the case. Read more here.

New North End Mural Highlights Streets Of The Neighborhood

Artist Silvia López Chavez recently completely a mural on the brick exterior of Ducali’s on the corner of Prince and Commercial Streets in Boston’s North End. The painting is a map of the North End, the winding, narrow streets emerging from a steaming cup of coffee. Read more and see photos here.

Primary Election Results: Markey Defeats Kennedy III In Senate Primary, Lynch Wins Eighth District For Rep. In Congress

Massachusetts residents took to the polls on September 1, 2020 (and in the weeks leading up to September via early voting and mail-in ballots) to cast their vote in the State Primary. In one of the bigger races, incumbent Edward Markey beat Joseph Kennedy III in the Senate Primary. Read more here.

St. Anthony’s Society Marks 101st Feast In Pandemic Year

St. Anthony’s Feast in a Pandemic

The 101st St. Anthony’s Feast was mostly a virtual affair this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the society hosted a series of videos and tributes on their website, YouTube, and Facebook pages. The St. Anthony’s chapel on Endicott St. was open for the weekend for individual devotions. Read more and see photos here.

