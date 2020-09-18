Weekly Top Reads: COVID-19 Clusters at Colleges, Save Boston’s Waterfront Opposes Pinnacle, Daily Catch Expansion, Greenway’s Brackenbury Departs for Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Outdoor Dining Extended, Back-to-School Donations

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured COVID-19, schools, development, businesses, people, outdoor dining, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Our most recent COVID-19 update highlighted changes to the state travel list—New Mexico joins the list of states exempt from having to quarantine, while Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are removed—and a COVID-19 tracker provides a look at positive cases at universities. Read more here.

Save Boston’s Waterfront, an effort supported by the New England Aquarium, presented their opposition to the Chiofaro Company’s Pinnacle project during the September neighborhood meetings, arguing the proposed project doesn’t adequately reflect the neighborhood’s vision of a “waterfront for all.” Read more from the NEWNC and NEWRA meeting.

Daily Catch Waterfront, located at 65-69 Atlantic Avenue, is seeking support to expand their restaurant into an adjacent former laser studio. The Resident’s Association (NEWRA) voted in opposition, while the Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) voted in support. Read more here.

After 11 years with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, Executive Director Jesse Brackenbury is departing for New York to become CEO of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation. Brackenbury will remain with the Conservancy for another seven months to oversee the transition while its Board conducts a national search for a new director. Read more here.

The City of Boston has extended the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program on public sidewalks and parking lanes until December 1, 2020 (weather permitting or until further notice or until the Board issues further guidance), and on private property for the duration of the ongoing COVID-19 related public health emergency. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Jennifer Alesandro Pittore, a frequent donor to HELPIS, has been having a back-to-school drive in her North End restaurant Locale Boston on Hanover Street. In a very short period, with the generosity of her patrons and friends, Jennifer has collected a large number of donations, primarily back to school items for children in need. Read more and see photos here.