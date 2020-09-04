Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Sending a Taste of Massachusetts, Boston Falls in Ranks as a Tourist Destination

Today is Friday, September 4 and if you know someone who is missing a taste of home—or more specifically missing a taste of the North End, now you can send them exactly that, read more on the Boston Herald.

Here’s what you need to know for this weekend…

Notable News:

Labor Day weekend travel: Flights to Boston plummet amid coronavirus pandemic after city ranked as a top 5 destination in 2019

What was once a top 5 destination for travelers looking to get away this holiday weekend is looking very different in 2020. With flight arrivals dropping by 58% in the month of July, Boston is falling in the ranks as a top tourist destination, read more on MassLive.com.

North Station at Night:

hi Beantown 💖🤗

