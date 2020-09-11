Weekend Brief: Remembering 9/11, Teachers to be Randomly Tested for COVID-19 Weekly, USS Constitution Sept. 11 Commemoration

Today is Friday, September 11, the nineteenth anniversary of the attacks on the United States, read more about some local events to commemorate the anniversary.

Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…

8:30AM USS Constitution Sept. 11 Commemoration. The crew of USS Constitution is scheduled to commemorate the tragic loss of life and historic significance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, aboard the ship. The USS Constitution will fire four gun salutes and playing Taps. The event will be broadcast on their Facebook page; see additional details here.

New plans unveiled yesterday by Boston officials and the teachers union stated teachers and other educators would be randomly tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis, making the school system one of the first in the state to submit to routine testing, read more on the Boston Globe.

Saturday, September 12

11:00AM I AM Books Closing Sale at 189 North Street. Outdoor goodbye sale on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Goodie bags with some gifts will be available! A lot of books and other items will be heavily discounted. Don’t miss it!

Throughout the month of September, ferry rides to Spectacle Island are half price every Friday.

This special pricing was made possible by the generosity of The Highland Street Foundation, along with Boston Harbor Now, continue reading.

