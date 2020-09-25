Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Red Sox Donate 60,000 Masks to BPS, Engine 1, Yom Kippur

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Friday, September 25 and Gov. Baker has activated the MA National Guard in anticipation of Breonna Taylor protests read more on the Boston Herald.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Red Sox will donate 60,000 reusable face masks to Boston Public School students and teachers

The Boston Red Sox announced earlier this week that they’re planning on donating 60,000 face masks to Boston Public Schools in addition to facilitating COVID-19 testing for Boston Teachers Union members, read more on Boston.com.

Engine 1:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Sunday, September 27

Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Sunday, September 27 and ends at nightfall on Monday, September 28, 2020. Yom Kippur also known as the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Its central themes are atonement and repentance. Jews traditionally observe this holy day with an approximate 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services, see additional details here.

From the Community:

North End Against Drugs Highlights Dangers Of Vaping

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) shares these posters to highlight the dangers of vaping and to offer tips on how to talk to friends and families about e-cigarettes, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Real Estate

The Boston Harbor Association Comments On Chiofaro Plan – OK With Height?

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The Boston Harbor Association’s influential Vivien Li commented on the Chiofaro proposal in a Banker & Tradesman piece titled “Chiofaro Plan May Be Welcome At Waterfront.” If you are a B&T subscriber, you can read the entire article. Regarding height, TBHA appears to be less concerned than others going above the current 155 foot zoning Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business

Orchard Skate Shop Opens New Store on North End Waterfront

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Welcome to Orchard, the skateboard, footwear and apparel shop opening this week on the North End waterfront at 438 Commercial Street. The new store adds to the company’s flagship location in Allston (complete with a miniramp and art gallery) and relocates its Newbury Street shop to the North End neighborhood. Orchard is 100% skateboarder owned and operated, supporting the local Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Announcements Health & Environment Kids & Families

Columbus Park Playground Closed Until Further Notice

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department have announced the temporary closure of all tot lots and playgrounds. This includes Columbus Park playground in the North End/Waterfront. Parks remain open at this time and maintenance and operational functions continue uninterrupted. Enjoy the park with your family tossing frisbees, throwing balls, getting the kids to run races Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply