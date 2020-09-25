Weekend Brief: Red Sox Donate 60,000 Masks to BPS, Engine 1, Yom Kippur

Today is Friday, September 25 and Gov. Baker has activated the MA National Guard in anticipation of Breonna Taylor protests read more on the Boston Herald.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

The Boston Red Sox announced earlier this week that they’re planning on donating 60,000 face masks to Boston Public Schools in addition to facilitating COVID-19 testing for Boston Teachers Union members, read more on Boston.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Sunday, September 27

Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Sunday, September 27 and ends at nightfall on Monday, September 28, 2020. Yom Kippur also known as the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Its central themes are atonement and repentance. Jews traditionally observe this holy day with an approximate 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services, see additional details here.

From the Community:

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) shares these posters to highlight the dangers of vaping and to offer tips on how to talk to friends and families about e-cigarettes, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

