Wednesday’s Brief: Rise in Rat Reports, Celebrate What Unites Us, EquilibriOM Fitness

Today is Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and a number of Boston businesses are selling RBG bracelets to support women’s rights and honor Ginsburg after her passing this last Saturday, read more on WHDH.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: Breads! Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature bread recipes from Andrew Janjigian, America’s Test Kitchen Bread Expert and Editor at Cook’s Illustrated, see additional details here.

6:00PM EquilibriOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibriOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series. Pre-registration is required; see additional details here.

Notable News:

Boston sees rise in rat reports during the coronavirus pandemic

The Boston City Council met yesterday to discuss a growing rat problem that seems to be affecting every neighborhood more intensely since the beginning of the pandemic, read more on WCVB.com.

Side Streets & Bakeries:

Let’s get this bread

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, September 24

6:00PM Abutters Meeting for Daily Catch Restaurant Expansion. An abutters meeting for the Daily Catch Restaurant proposed expansion at 65-69 Atlantic Avenue will be held virtually. The proposal is to expand from the existing restaurant (1700 sq. ft.) to take over the office/retail space next door at the former laser salon (650 sq. ft.). Three existing egress, two bathrooms, ventilation, sprinkler, and Kitchen/Hood/PCU will remain the same. Remove demising walls to create ‘open’ floor plan. Join the meeting here.

Friday, October 2

Yom Tov (First Days of Sukkot) Sukkot is commonly called the Feast of Tabernacles or in some translations the Festival of Shelters,[5] and known also as the Feast of Ingathering (חג האסיף, Chag HaAsif), is a biblical Jewish holiday celebrated on the 15th day of the seventh month, Tishrei (varies from late September to late October). The holiday lasts seven days in the Land of Israel and eight in the diaspora. The first day (and second day in the diaspora) is a Shabbat-like holiday when work is forbidden. This is followed by intermediate days called Chol Hamoed, when certain work is permitted. The festival is closed with another Shabbat-like holiday called Shemini Atzeret (one day in the Land of Israel, two days in the diaspora, where the second day is called Simchat Torah). Shemini Atzeret coincides with the eighth day of Sukkot outside the Land of Israel, see additional details here.

