Wednesday’s Brief: Home Buyers Flock to the Burbs, NEMPAC Welcome Back Days, Celebrate What Unites Us, The Shape of Play, Harbor Garage Redevelopment Meeting, Taste of North End

Today is Wednesday, September 9 and if you’ve been thinking of leaving the city and potentially buying real estate in the suburbs, you’re not the only one. All it took was a global pandemic for millennial home buyers in Boston to start doing the previously unthinkable – now making it a norm for houses in the suburbs to sell for $50,000-$150,000 over asking price each time, read more on Boston.com.

NEMPAC Welcome Back Days! Join us between 11a.m. – 5 pm. at our newly renovated Prado Studios and 9 Hull St studios in the North End! Learn more about NEMPAC, our fall offerings, and our upcoming season, see additional details here.

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: American Cuisine. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature easy Armenian heritage recipes from Lena Tashjian, see additional details here.

12:00PM Online Discussion with “The Shape of Play” Arist: What Makes You Feel Free to Play? In this online conversation, moderated by JArts’s Laura Mandel and featuring artist Sari Carel and N+T assistant curator, Leah Triplett Harrington, learn the how, why, and where of The Shape of Play, a new public art exhibit on display in Christopher Columbus Park, see additional details here.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Project Virtual Meeting. The BPDA (Boston Planning and Development Agency) is hosting a virtual meeting regarding the Harbor Garage Redevelopment Project, see additional details here.

7:00PM Taste of the North End 2020. We’re taking the annual festival virtual this year, but it will certainly remain a celebration of North End culture, food and restaurants, all while benefiting neighborhood organizations and charities, including NEW Health, Eliot School, St. John School, Harvard-Kent School, North End Against Drugs, North End Athletic Association, and North End Music and Performing Arts Center, see additional details here.

Northeastern University made a controversial move to dismiss 11 freshmen and keep their tuition after being caught gathering in off campus. The editor-in-chief of the university’s independent student paper appeared on CNN earlier this week to discuss the school’s decision, read more on Boston.com.

Thursday, September 10

10:00AM Hearing to discuss Boston’s Electoral Recount Process. The City Council Committee on Civil Rights will hold a remote hearing on Docket #0377, order for a hearing to discuss Boston’s Electoral Recount Process, see additional details here.

6:30PM NEWRA Meeting North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association Meeting. The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association will hold their September meeting via Zoom. Note the early start time this month of 6:30 PM. Join Zoom Meeting here. See the agenda here.

Friday, September 11

8:30AM USS Constitution Sept. 11 Commemoration. The crew of USS Constitution is scheduled to commemorate the tragic loss of life and historic significance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, aboard the ship, see additional details here.

