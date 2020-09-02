Daily Briefs

Wednesday’s Brief: Encore Lays off Hundreds of Employees, The Old Neighborhood, 25% of Faneuil Hall Business Remain Closed

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Wednesday, September 2 and 25% of businesses in Faneuil Hall still remain closed amid the ongoing pandemic – some of which have closed for good, read more on NBC Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Encore Boston Harbor is laying off hundreds of employees because of COVID-19

Even after reopening it’s doors in July, Encore Boston Harbor laid off 385 employees yesterday as the resort and casino joins the growing list of businesses weathering the impact of the ongoing pandemic, read more on Boston.com.

The Old Neighborhood:

View this post on Instagram

Nice visit to the old neighborhood.

A post shared by Chris Rattey (@chrisrattey) on

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Children’s Procession at Saint Agrippina’s Feast

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Passing down the the tradition, the Saint Agrippina Society organizes a “Children’s Procession” with neighborhood kids carrying a little saint statue complete with flowing ribbons. Fortunately, the children’s replica is a little lighter than the 1,200 lb. statue that needs 20 men to be carried. View more photos from the 2016 St. Agrippina’s Feast.   Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

NEMPAC Class Profile: Adult Women’s Chorus

Posted on Author Rebecca Rapoport-Cole

Does the spring make you want to sing? It sure does for us at NEMPAC! If the warm weather makes you want to burst into song, you are not alone! Here at NEMPAC, we are gearing up for the spring session of our women’s chorus class. This class is run by Rachel Carpentier, a NEMPAC Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture Community Photos & Videos

Photo Gallery: Christmas Parade, Helicopter Santa & Mayor’s Trolley Tour

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Continuing a tradition in its 43rd year, the North End Christmas Parade brought the holiday spirit to the neighborhood with a fun-filled Sunday afternoon of events for children of all ages. First, Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at the North End Park, Puopolo Field. After greeting swarms of kids, the annual Christmas Parade kicked off Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply