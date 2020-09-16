Wednesday’s Brief: Boston Public Market Reopens Today, Downtown Bike Network To Become Permanent, Boston Common Master Plan Virtual Open House

Today is Wednesday, September 16 and the Boston Public Market is reopening starting today with new rules to follow COVID-19 guidelines and a new outdoor plaza, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00PM Boston Common Master Plan Virtual Open House. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced a series of public events in partnership with the Friends of the Public Garden to gather feedback on the proposed improvements to Boston Common as part of the Boston Common Master Planning Initiative, see additional details here.

Notable News:

The separated bike lanes that were recently added circling Boston Common and the Public Garden will be made permanent this fall with paint and flex posts to soon replace the traffic barrels currently in place, read more on The Boston Globe.

Morning Stroll in the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, September 17

10:00AM Working Session on Purchasing Liquor Licenses. Order for a hearing regarding the City of Boston purchasing liquor licenses. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Flynn and the Sponsor is Councilor Edwards, see additional details here.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Virtual Impact Advisory Group Meeting. This meeting is open to members of the general public, however, please note that the purpose of this meeting is different than that of a traditional community meeting. As part of the development review process, Impact Advisory Group (IAG) members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and IAG members, see additional details here.

Friday, September 18

Rosh Hashanah. The Jewish New Year, begins at sunset on Friday, September 18 and ends at nightfall on Sunday, September 20, 2020.Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration that begins on the first day of Tishrei, which is the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year, continue reading.

6:00PM Sustaining Our AdvocaSea In A Digital World. Join the New England Aquarium and ocean conservation leaders for an evening on sustaining community-based efforts in a digital world, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night – Sponsored by State Representative Aaron Michelwitz. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world!Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16th.

Saturday, September 19

Rosh Hashanah. The Jewish New Year, begins at sunset on Friday, September 18 and ends at nightfall on Sunday, September 20, 2020.Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration that begins on the first day of Tishrei, which is the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year, continue reading.

From the Community:

The ABCD North End / West End Neighborhood Service Center has announced their annual Buona Sera will be postponed due to the COVID-19. The Center hopes to reschedule this event for June or October of 2021, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.