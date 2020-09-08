Tuesday’s Brief: Walsh Claims Michelle Wu Will Run for Mayor, NEMPAC Welcome Back Days, Civilian Review Board Hearing, Virtual Boston Marathon Underway

Today is Tuesday, September 8 and the virtual Boston Marathon is officially underway with people running all over the world, but others running a bit closer to Boston and still planning to finish their 26.2 mile run at the finish line on Boylston Street, read more on CBS Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today….

NEMPAC Welcome Back Days! Join us between 11a.m. – 5 pm. at our newly renovated Prado Studios and 9 Hull St studios in the North End! Learn more about NEMPAC, our fall offerings, and our upcoming season, see additional details here.

11:00AM Hearing on establishing a Civilian Review Board. A hearing regarding an ordinance establishing a Civilian Review Board in the City of Boston. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so, see additional details here.

Notable News:

During a phone call with the Boston Globe this past weekend, Mayor Marty Walsh confirmed rumors that Michelle Wu had notified him of her intentions of running for mayor next year. While Wu has not confirmed or denied these rumors, if she does plan to run she will be attempting something that hasn’t been done in 70-plus years: oust a sitting Boston mayor, read more on The Boston Globe.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, September 9

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: American Cuisine. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature easy Armenian heritage recipes from Lena Tashjian, see additional details here.

12:00PM Online Discussion with “The Shape of Play” Arist: What Makes You Feel Free to Play? In this online conversation, moderated by JArts‘s Laura Mandel and featuring artist Sari Carel and N+T assistant curator, Leah Triplett Harrington, learn the how, why, and where of The Shape of Play, a new public art exhibit on display in Christopher Columbus Park, see additional details here.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Project Virtual Meeting. The BPDA (Boston Planning and Development Agency) is hosting a virtual meeting regarding the Harbor Garage Redevelopment Project, see additional details here.

7:00PM Taste of the North End 2020. We’re taking the annual festival virtual this year, but it will certainly remain a celebration of North End culture, food and restaurants, all while benefiting neighborhood organizations and charities, including NEW Health, Eliot School, St. John School, Harvard-Kent School, North End Against Drugs, North End Athletic Association, and North End Music and Performing Arts Center, see additional details here.

Thursday, September 10

10:00AM Hearing to discuss Boston’s Electoral Recount Process. The City Council Committee on Civil Rights will hold a remote hearing on Docket #0377, order for a hearing to discuss Boston’s Electoral Recount Process, see additional details here.

6:30PM NEWRA Meeting North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association Meeting. The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association will hold their September meeting via Zoom.Join Zoom Meeting here. See the agenda here.

