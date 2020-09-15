Tuesday’s Brief: Police Dept. Task Force Suggests New Office, Wharf District Council Meeting, Designing for Equity & Engaging Diverse Communities, Global Warming and & Cooling in Early Boston, Boston’s Streets Before 1701

Today is Tuesday, September 15 and the task force that was charged with recommending how Boston can tackle police department reform has suggested that the city create a new office to review and resolve civilian complaints against police, read more on Boston.com.

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their September meeting on Tuesday, September 15th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom, see additional details here.

6:00PM Designing for Equity & Engaging Diverse Communities. Participate in this speaker series hosted by The Trustees Boston Waterfront Initiative to examine real-world examples of practical, effective, and thoughtful community engagement during open space development and programming, see additional details here.

6:30PM Global Warming and Global Cooling in Early Boston. A lecture by Anya Zilberstein, Associate Professor of History, Concordia University (Montreal). Prof. Zilberstein’s lecture will reveal why we should care that early Bostonians were at the center of vigorous debates about whether New England’s climate had radically changed since the start of the colonial period, and how this information allows us to weigh this history’s significance for the highly charged debates about actual climate change in the present. https://youtu.be/nQVtlrUNNR0, see additional details here.

7:00PM As Directly As the Land Will Beare: Boston’s Streets Before 1701. Public historian and local author Alex Goldfeld will give an illustrated presentation on Boston’s creation and placement of its streets in the 1600s. He will draw on his graduate research in The History of the Streets of Boston’s North End (2007) to speak about how and why Bostonians added streets to the Shawmut Peninsula. The audience will also see the first official list of streets names, created in 1708, and hear some theories as to why the town’s often colorful street names were chosen, see additional details here.

Owner of Boston Sports Club, Town Sports, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the ongoing pandemic continues to take a toll on the fitness industry, read more on NBC Boston.

Wednesday, September 16

6:00PM Boston Common Master Plan Virtual Open House. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced a series of public events in partnership with the Friends of the Public Garden to gather feedback on the proposed improvements to Boston Common as part of the Boston Common Master Planning Initiative, see additional details here.

Thursday, September 17

10:00AM Working Session on Purchasing Liquor Licenses. Order for a hearing regarding the City of Boston purchasing liquor licenses. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Flynn and the Sponsor is Councilor Edwards, see additional details here.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Virtual Impact Advisory Group Meeting. This meeting is open to members of the general public, however, please note that the purpose of this meeting is different than that of a traditional community meeting. As part of the development review process, Impact Advisory Group (IAG) members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and IAG members, see additional details here.

6:00PM Proposal for Cannabis Establishment at Faneuil Hall. A virtual community outreach meeting to give community members an opportunity to hear from and ask questions of the applicant, who seeks to open a recreational marijuana retail shop at 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, see additional details here.

Lantern Stories, a new public artwork by Boston-based artist Yu-Wen Wu, is now on display in Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park on The Greenway, continue reading.

