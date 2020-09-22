Tuesday’s Brief: First Day of School Starts Entirely Remote, Froze Over, NEWRA & NEWNC Meeting

Today is Tuesday, September 22 and Boston public school held their first day of classes with all students learning remotely yesterday with the hope of returning to an in person classroom sometime soon, read more on CBS Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:30PM Frozen Over: Boston’s Nineteenth Century Ice Age. The second talk in the 2020 Lowell Lecture Series, presented by the Paul Revere House in partnership with Revolutionary Spaces and Boston’s Green Ribbon Commission. Andrew Robichaud, Assistant Professor of History, Boston University, will discuss how the Boston area became a key center of ice production and trade in the nineteenth century. As ice became a pervasive commodity, it remade everyday life in important ways. This talk explores those transformations in what was Boston’s economic and cultural “ice age,” and considers its lasting implications. Watch the talk here https://youtu.be/5S9TEGQoPvw; see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWRA & NEWNC Elected Officials Meeting. The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will host a joint meeting with Mayor Marty Walsh and other elected officials via Zoom. View the agenda here.

Boston Waterfront:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, September 23

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: Breads! Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature bread recipes from Andrew Janjigian, America’s Test Kitchen Bread Expert and Editor at Cook’s Illustrated, see additional details here.

6:00PM EquilibriOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibriOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series. Pre-registration is required; see additional details here.

Thursday, September 24

6:00PM Abutters Meeting for Daily Catch Restaurant Expansion. An abutters meeting for the Daily Catch Restaurant proposed expansion at 65-69 Atlantic Avenue will be held virtually, see additional details here.

From the Community:

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting milling and paving operations at various intersections from North Street to Salem Street including Blackstone Street on Surface Road, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.