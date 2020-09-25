Business Food & Drink

Trillium Beer Garden Opens for Fall 2020

What’s better than a summer beer garden? Perhaps one for the fall! Trillium Brewing Company and the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy have announced the opening of the Trillium Garden on The Greenway starting Friday, September 25, at 12 p.m.

Trillium Garden, located at the intersection of High Street and Atlantic Avenue, will be open (weather permitting) Thursday – Saturday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, tables will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, and the size of a party seated at a table will not exceed 6 people. All staff and guests are required to wear a face mask until seated at their table. All orders will be placed no-contact with use of guests’ personal phone/QR code system.

Under current state and municipal regulations, guests will be required to order food from one of the on-site Greenway food trucks, which include Zaaki, Pennypacker, and Bon Me. 

You can book your table up to seven days in advance at resy.com/cities/bos/trillium-garden-on-the-greenway. A portion of the space is set aside for walk-ins, but reservations are highly recommended. Each table is reserved for a maximum of 90 minutes.

“Since we first opened the Trillium Garden, my summer in Boston isn’t complete without beers under the sun in our special home on The Greenway,” stated Esther Tetreault, co-founder of Trillium Brewing. “While opening later than we would have liked, watching the seasons change in the heart of our city will be a great way to extend the summer outdoors and transition into a classic New England autumn.

Find more information at www.rosekennedygreenway.org/visit/beer-wine-gardens.

