Thursday’s Brief: Record Breaking Turnout for Sept. 1 Primary, Chefs Win Rising Stars Award to be Featured in Restaurant Week, Rhythm of the Night

Today is Thursday, September 3 and later this month 22 Chefs and food world pros will be featured in a restaurant week to share their mouthwatering dishes after being named “Rising Stars Award” winners by StarChefs, read more from Boston Magazine.

Mass. may have seen record-breaking turnout in Sept. 1 primary

According to Secretary of State Galvin and the Associate Press, Massachusetts primary election on Tuesday is on pace to have the highest turn out in decades – largely from mail in votes, read more on The Boston Globe.

