Thursday’s Brief: COVID-19 Testing Lab Suspended After 400 False Positive Results, Electoral Recount Process Hearing, NEWRA Meeting

Today is Thursday, September 10 and Coronavirus testing at a Boston lab was suspended after an investigation uncovered nearly 400 false positive COVID-19 results, read more on NBC Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Hearing to discuss Boston’s Electoral Recount Process. The City Council Committee on Civil Rights will hold a remote hearing on Docket #0377, order for a hearing to discuss Boston’s Electoral Recount Process, see additional details here.

6:30PM NEWRA Meeting North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association Meeting. The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association will hold their September meeting via Zoom. Note the early start time this month of 6:30 PM. Join Zoom Meeting here. See the agenda here.

Friday, September 11

8:30AM USS Constitution Sept. 11 Commemoration. The crew of USS Constitution is scheduled to commemorate the tragic loss of life and historic significance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, aboard the ship. The USS Constitution will fire four gun salutes and playing Taps. The event will be broadcast on their Facebook page; see additional details here.

Saturday, September 12

11:00AM I AM Books Closing Sale at 189 North Street. Outdoor goodbye sale on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Goodie bags with some gifts will be available! A lot of books and other items will be heavily discounted. Don’t miss it! 

