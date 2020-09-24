Daily Briefs

Thursday’s Brief: Boston Close to Red Category for Coronavirus Transmission, Abutters Meeting for Daily Catch Restaurant Expansion

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Thursday, September 24 and protestors gathered around the city yesterday in response to an indictment in the Breonna Taylor Case, read more on NBC10 Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Thursday, September 24

6:00PM Abutters Meeting for Daily Catch Restaurant Expansion. An abutters meeting for the Daily Catch Restaurant proposed expansion at 65-69 Atlantic Avenue will be held virtually. The proposal is to expand from the existing restaurant (1700 sq. ft.) to take over the office/retail space next door at the former laser salon (650 sq. ft.). Three existing egress, two bathrooms, ventilation, sprinkler, and Kitchen/Hood/PCU will remain the same. Remove demising walls to create ‘open’ floor plan. Join the meeting here.

Notable News:

Boston ‘very close’ to moving into red category for coronavirus transmission, Walsh says

While the state is expanding restaurant gatherings to ten people starting on Monday, Boston will remain at six for the foreseeable future given the space restrictions and “conditions on the ground” here in Boston according to Mayor Walsh, read more on The Boston Globe.

Quiet Side of the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Sunday, September 27

Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Sunday, September 27 and ends at nightfall on Monday, September 28, 2020. Yom Kippur also known as the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Its central themes are atonement and repentance. Jews traditionally observe this holy day with an approximate 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Greenway Introduces Interactive Bloom Tracker

An Interactive Bloom Tracker for the Rose Kennedy Greenway now lets visitors locate and learn more about flowering perennials across the park, continue reading.

NEMPAC Presents Nuestras Raíces, A Virtual Fundraising Concert To Commemorate LatinX Heritage Month

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), a 501(c)(3) community music school and performing arts center, will present Nuestras Raíces, a virtual fundraising concert to commemorate LatinX Heritage Month, on Sunday, October 4, at 6 p.m, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Announcements

Grocery / Errand Offer for Elderly in North End During COVID-19

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

I am a North End resident and I am looking to see how I can give back to the elderly community during this time of crisis. I’m a healthy 27 year old female and know that there may be several elderly folks in our neighborhood that may not feel safe going grocery shopping or running Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Weekend Briefing: Union Oyster Fire, TD Fundraising, Free Carousel and St. Agrippina!

Posted on Author Conor Finley

Your go-to guide for the Weekend! Cue the St. Agrippina di Mineo Feast: #summerevening #spontaneousadventures #saintagrippina #festival #northend #boston A post shared by Deborah Blackwell (@deborahlblackwell) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT Events for Friday, August 4th: Free Carousel Rides on the Greenway. Thanks to the Highland Street Foundation! Admission to the Greenway Carousel Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

Cancelled: Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour Comes to Cross Street Plaza

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

This event was cancelled due to weather. Come see Mayor Walsh’s Enchanted Trolley Tour that will be stopping by the corner of Hanover and Cross Streets at 2 p.m! Meet Santa and his holiday helpers while enjoying some light refreshments as the tree is lit. Please note, due to the Prado restoration this annual event will Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply