Thursday’s Brief: Boston Close to Red Category for Coronavirus Transmission, Abutters Meeting for Daily Catch Restaurant Expansion

Today is Thursday, September 24 and protestors gathered around the city yesterday in response to an indictment in the Breonna Taylor Case, read more on NBC10 Boston.

Thursday, September 24

6:00PM Abutters Meeting for Daily Catch Restaurant Expansion. An abutters meeting for the Daily Catch Restaurant proposed expansion at 65-69 Atlantic Avenue will be held virtually. The proposal is to expand from the existing restaurant (1700 sq. ft.) to take over the office/retail space next door at the former laser salon (650 sq. ft.). Three existing egress, two bathrooms, ventilation, sprinkler, and Kitchen/Hood/PCU will remain the same. Remove demising walls to create ‘open’ floor plan. Join the meeting here.

While the state is expanding restaurant gatherings to ten people starting on Monday, Boston will remain at six for the foreseeable future given the space restrictions and “conditions on the ground” here in Boston according to Mayor Walsh, read more on The Boston Globe.

Sunday, September 27

Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Sunday, September 27 and ends at nightfall on Monday, September 28, 2020. Yom Kippur also known as the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Its central themes are atonement and repentance. Jews traditionally observe this holy day with an approximate 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services, see additional details here.

An Interactive Bloom Tracker for the Rose Kennedy Greenway now lets visitors locate and learn more about flowering perennials across the park, continue reading.

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), a 501(c)(3) community music school and performing arts center, will present Nuestras Raíces, a virtual fundraising concert to commemorate LatinX Heritage Month, on Sunday, October 4, at 6 p.m, continue reading.

