Temporary Outdoor Dining Extended to December 1

The City of Boston has extended the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program on public sidewalks and parking lanes until December 1, 2020.

Mayor Walsh has announced the program will be extended past its original closure date of October 31 to better support restaurants during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

This extension applies to outdoor dining on both public and private property. The Temporary Outdoor Dining Program on private property (i.e. outdoor dining spaces that do not extend onto public sidewalks and parking lanes) has been extended for the duration of the ongoing COVID-19 related public health emergency. Restaurants utilizing public property may continue the approved use of those spaces until December 1, 2020, weather permitting or until further notice or until the Board issues further guidance.

Requests for further extensions of this use shall be considered on a case by case basis in the coming weeks and months. In addition, application fees will be waived for businesses that apply for outdoor propane heaters.

Temporary “cafe zones” began appearing throughout the city in June as the City worked to find a way to help restaurants struggling to survive during the COVID-19 shutdown. The North End became a well-known location for outdoor dining the summer months, with much of Hanover and Salem Streets, as well as some side streets, filled with tables and even some outdoor dining decor.

Licensees interested in the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program that have not previously applied may do so via the online application process. If businesses need support through this process, please email smallbiz@boston.gov for technical assistance. A list of restaurants with outdoor dining is available on boston.gov.