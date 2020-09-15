Business Featured Food & Drink

Temporary Outdoor Dining Extended to December 1

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

The City of Boston has extended the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program on public sidewalks and parking lanes until December 1, 2020.

Mayor Walsh has announced the program will be extended past its original closure date of October 31 to better support restaurants during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

This extension applies to outdoor dining on both public and private property. The Temporary Outdoor Dining Program on private property (i.e. outdoor dining spaces that do not extend onto public sidewalks and parking lanes) has been extended for the duration of the ongoing COVID-19 related public health emergency. Restaurants utilizing public property may continue the approved use of those spaces until December 1, 2020, weather permitting or until further notice or until the Board issues further guidance.

Requests for further extensions of this use shall be considered on a case by case basis in the coming weeks and months. In addition, application fees will be waived for businesses that apply for outdoor propane heaters.

Temporary “cafe zones” began appearing throughout the city in June as the City worked to find a way to help restaurants struggling to survive during the COVID-19 shutdown. The North End became a well-known location for outdoor dining the summer months, with much of Hanover and Salem Streets, as well as some side streets, filled with tables and even some outdoor dining decor.

Licensees interested in the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program that have not previously applied may do so via the online application process. If businesses need support through this process, please email smallbiz@boston.gov for technical assistance. A list of restaurants with outdoor dining is available on boston.gov

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Announcements

Masks Available at North Square

Posted on Author Sandro Carella

Maria Carella, the retired dressmaker in North Square, has been busy making masks for community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. Distribution just got even easier, with masks pinned to the Crosstown Foundation for the Arts studio door in North Square available to anyone who needs one. These are 100% recycled cotton and rubber band masks. Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business Featured

Are You Open? Enter Your North End / Waterfront Business Listing

Posted on Author NEWNC

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) is building a listing of North End restaurants and cafes, shops and boutiques, liquor stores, animal and child care services, etc. that are open and offering services during the COVID-19 outbreak. The goal is to have a go-to listing of businesses so that the community can support each other. Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured Health & Environment

Local Businesses & Centers Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

In attempts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and keep North End/Waterfront community members safe, many local businesses and centers have announced temporarily closures. The following list, sorted alphabetically, was last updated Tuesday morning (March 17). Visit boston.gov for the latest information. If you know of other closures that should be added, please Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply