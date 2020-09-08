Arts & Culture Food & Drink

Taste of the North End: Virtual Chef’s Table Sept. 9

Posted on

The 27th annual Taste of the North End (TONE) will be held virtually this year on Wednesday, September 9, beginning at 7 p.m.

While the ongoing pandemic will not allow for community members and businesses to gather at the Steriti Rink as in years past, the Taste of the North End will continue this year in a new form.

In 2018, when “COVID-19” and “social distancing” were not in anyone’s daily vocabulary, over 800 patrons came out to the 25th Taste of the North End at the Steriti Memorial Rink.

The 2020 live virtual event will give guests a personal introduction to some of the North End’s highly acclaimed chefs and show them at work as they prepare (and share) some of their favorite recipes. Attendees will also have an opportunity to connect with the chefs and ask questions at the conclusion of the cooking demonstration.

To commemorate the night, ticket purchases will include Taste of the North End memorabilia. Three ticket levels are available, each giving access to the Zoom event and takeaways:

  • Tier 1 − $25.00: Admission to Zoom presentation and engraved cooking spoon
  • Tier 2 − $50.00: Admission to Zoom presentation with engraved cooking spoon and TOTNE apron
  • Tier 3 − $100.00: Admission to Zoom presentation with engraved cooking spoon, TOTNE apron and North End restaurant gift card (valued at $25.00)

You can also join the virtual raffle and silent auction. Read more here.

The evening benefits several local non-profit organizations, schools, and senior programs, including North End Waterfront (NEW) Health, the Eliot School, St. John School, North End Against Drugs (NEAD), North End Athletic Association (NEAA), and North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC).
 
Due to the immense challenges our longstanding restaurant partners have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of this year’s ticket, raffle, and auction proceeds will support our local restaurateurs as they safely reopen, covering critical costs including bringing staff back to work, PPE and cleaning supplies.

Purchase tickets at https://totne2020.brownpapertickets.com. Read more at totne.org.

