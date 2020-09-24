Taste of the North End Raises Money to Help Support Restaurants

Taste of the North End was back this year in a brand-new format! On September 9, North End chefs Damien DiPaola, Rob Morotto, and Jose Duarte showed off some of their iconic dishes in a live broadcast hosted by Billy Costa while attendees viewed from the safety of their own homes.

The event sought to support the community as it has done for the past 26 years; however, this year the support was extended to the North End restaurants that have helped make Taste of the North End the event we all know and love.

Due to the efforts of NEW Health, Donato Frattaroli Jr., and the event’s many sponsors, including State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Taste of the North End was able to raise funds to help cover critical costs for the restaurants, including PPE and cleaning supplies.

If you are a restaurateur in the North End and in need of PPE and cleaning supplies, please email Nate Merlan at nmerlan@partners.org.