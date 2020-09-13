Some Boston Colleges See Coronavirus Clusters; State Travel Exemption List Changes Yet Again [COVID-19 Weekly Update]

There were twelve new COVID-19 cases this week in the Downtown, North End, Beacon Hill, and Back Bay neighborhoods, according to the Boston Public Health Commission’s weekly report through September 10th. The total number of cases for the downtown neighborhoods stands at 600, a rate of 107.7 per 10,000 residents.

The City of Boston reported 16,106 total cases with 318 new cases this week according to Boston’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The City reported one new death this week with the total number of deaths standing at 755. Approximately 78% of coronavirus patients in Boston have recovered.

According to the state’s new weekly reporting on case counts in each city/town, Boston was shown to have an average daily incidence rate of 7.5 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

As colleges and universities across the Commonwealth resumed school this month, some decided to reopen campuses to their students for in-person learning. Since reopening, forty-two colleges across Massachusetts have seen a total of 436 coronavirus cases, according to a tracking database from the New York Times.

Schools in Boston that have reported COVID-19 cases are as follows:

Boston College, Chestnut Hill: 86 cases

Boston University: 83 cases

Emerson College: 3 cases

Emmanuel College: 4 cases

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences: 5 cases

Northeastern University: 33 cases

Suffolk University: 8 cases

UMASS Boston: 16 cases

Wentworth Institute of Technology: 1 case

Boston College’s Chestnut Hill campus saw the most notable increase in coronavirus cases among students with a higher positivity rate than that of the entire Commonwealth’s 0.8% seven-day average. This week, the campus had forty-six undergraduates test positive out of 1,228 tests, leaving the college’s positive test rate at 3.7%.

The Commonwealth once again updated its COVID-19 Travel Order, this time removing three states from the quarantine-exempt list: Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Travelers to Massachusetts from these states are now required to fill out the travel form and quarantine for fourteen days or provide a negative COVID-19 test result from the previous 72 hours.

Starting on Saturday, New Mexico joins the ten other states already on the exemption list—Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Massachusetts has 122,202 total confirmed positive cases, according to the most recent data. There were 2,164 new COVID-19 cases reported this week. There have been 8,971 total deaths with 79 new deaths this week.