Social Highlights This Week: In a Box & Scenes From the Parks

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area.

In a Box

Something about cheap and greasy pizza make me super nostalgic about school! But this famous hole in the wall place is just 1000x better Umberto Galleria (North End, Boston) Pizza ($2): the perfect slice for just 2 dollars! It’s greasy so if you’re like me, have some napkins ready to soak it all up. The sauce is savory and flavorful and there isn’t too much cheese, which I like. The dough is the perfect balance of doughy and crispy. Not too salty either! Arancini ($3.75): in addition to the pizza, they’re well known for their arancini. However, I wasn’t the biggest fan. I liked the texture and how crisp it was but it felt too greasy and it lacked flavor despite the meat and peas that were inside it. I would have much preferred a plain arancini with marinara! #boston #bostonfood #supportlocal #bostonfoodies #boston #foodiesinboston #foodinboston #boston #eaterboston #eater #yelpboston #bostoneats #foodblog #foodreview #foodie #foodies #foodsta #foodinstagram #yum #foodpic #foodphoto #먹방 #먹스타그램 #italianfood #northend #northendboston #pizza #pizzaofinstagram

Views from za rooftop

Scenes From the Parks

revolution

Furry Feature

Soaking up the last rays of summer ☀️

Reader Submissions

Eliot School // 1931 // Art Deco // The Eliot School is a descendant of the first Eliot School in the North End, which opened in 1713 on the present North Bennet Street. Aside from Boston Latin, Eliot School is the oldest public school in Boston. Originally known as the North Latin School, it was renamed in 1821 likely after the former pastor of New North Congregational Church, Rev. Andrew Eliot. Constructed as an elementary school in 1931, this building occupies the site of the former Freeman School, one of the smaller 19th-century school buildings in the North End. This school building was designed in the Art Deco style by Cambridge-based architect Charles Greco. The building features decorative use of brick with stone incised pilasters and highly ornamental lintels over each entry, incorporating the name of the school, carved foliate designs and shields, and the 1931 construction date. Second image circa 1940 from Boston Archives. #eliotschool #school #backtoschool #education #history #historic #historicboston #bostonhistory #bostonma #northend #northendboston #newengland #artdeco #deco #artdecostyle #artdecoarchitecture #decoração #building #photography #thenandnow #igboston

