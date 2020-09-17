Social Highlights This Week: In a Box & Scenes From the Parks

View this post on Instagram

Something about cheap and greasy pizza make me super nostalgic about school! But this famous hole in the wall place is just 1000x better Umberto Galleria (North End, Boston) Pizza ($2): the perfect slice for just 2 dollars! It's greasy so if you're like me, have some napkins ready to soak it all up. The sauce is savory and flavorful and there isn't too much cheese, which I like. The dough is the perfect balance of doughy and crispy. Not too salty either! Arancini ($3.75): in addition to the pizza, they're well known for their arancini. However, I wasn't the biggest fan. I liked the texture and how crisp it was but it felt too greasy and it lacked flavor despite the meat and peas that were inside it. I would have much preferred a plain arancini with marinara!