September is “Emergency Preparedness Month.” It’s a good time to review or make a safety plan.

Everyone should have an emergency family plan. A plan is needed for all emergencies, not just for a terror emergency. There are weather emergencies, such as hurricane or blizzard, and emergencies related to loss of power or water.

Every family should have a plan that is specific to the needs of your family. Once you have a plan be sure to follow it.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, be sure to follow the guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask, and handwashing.

Your family plan should include the following:

Establish a family meeting place.

Have all emergency phone numbers (fire, police, MD, hospital) in your phone.

Have a family emergency contact person. This can be an out of town person because they may be easier to reach than someone closer to the emergency.

Have all of your important documents together in a waterproof, portable container. These documents should include birth certificates for all family members, passports, social security and insurance cards, bank and housing documents.

Have a family emergency kit. This should include first aid supplies, including hand sanitizer and all of your family’s medications. You will need to have a supply kit ready that should include infant formula, water, and non-perishable food for 7 days. Be sure to check your supplies every 6 months. Replace any supplies that have passed their expiration date. You should have a manual can opener, flashlight with extra batteries, and a battery-powered radio.

Remember that the family car should have a full tank of gas, a flashlight, and emergency flares. It is also a good idea to keep the car stocked with water and snacks. In the winter, keep blankets in the car.

Have cash and coins as ATMs may not be accessible.

Don’t forget about your pets.

Plan to commit a weekend to updating telephone numbers, buying emergency supplies, and reviewing your emergency plan with everyone involved. For more information go to Ready.gov.