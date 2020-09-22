Community

RUFF Dog Group Welcomes New Board Members

Posted on Author R.U.F.F.Comment(0)

The RUFF North End Dog Group has announced four new members will join their Board:

Cristhel Lopez, Chairperson
Madeline Ugarte, Marketing
Alyssa Nation, Membership (also a writer for NorthEndWaterfront.com!)
Harrison Lebov, Esq., RUFF Legal

RUFF’s Board of Directors is a group of volunteers who work with the city, state, and community members to maintain the two dedicated parks in the North End—Richmond Street and Prince Street—for our four-legged friends.

RUFF also says a grateful farewell to Chairperson Ashley Seybold, who’s been with the group since early 2018. The RUFF team reflected on her efforts saying, “Every puppy got a welcome, every complaint was carefully attended, every suggestion considered, and any furry loved one who passed over the rainbow bridge was remembered.”

Issues and Reminders from RUFF

Curb the barking. RUFF asks that owners please curb excessive, prolonged barking from their dogs while in the park.

All dogs need to be licensed with the city to visit the park. Animal Control will be making random drop in visits to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are being adhered to and that dogs are licensed.

Separate small and large dogs. The different levels of the Prince Street dog park are designed to separate dogs by size for their safety. Owners are reminded to please follow these rules when using the park.

Learn more and follow updates at www.ruffboston.org.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community

RUFF’s Dog Friendly Reading Hour Features Robert Dinsmoor’s “Does Dixie Like Me?”

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The RUFF North End Dog Group held the first “RUFF Reading Hour” on the Greenway featuring author Robert Dinsmoor of Does Dixie Like Me?  The Saturday morning reading hour included family time with some child friendly dogs for entertainment and petting. Phil Orlandella was at the event and shared these photos.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community People

Dog Show Winners Bring Home the Bacon

Posted on Author Maria "Pidgie" Ciampa

Article by Maria Ciampa and Photos by Michele Morgan Loyal human supporters and their pet companions participated in six categories at the Second Annual RUFF Fundraiser Dog Show that kept us smiling and laughing! BRING HOME THE BACON! Yeah, for all our mutts and purebreds who support RUFF’s efforts! Thanks to all our participants both human Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Event Notices

RUFF Update: North End Dog Park Expected to Open May 1st

Posted on Author Conor Finley

Residents and neighborhood pet owners walked their way to the Nazzaro Center for an update on the pilot dog park set to move into the flights of the DeFilippo playground, or “The Gassy.” If all goes as planned, the formation of the dog park will take place over the next couple of weeks, leading up to the opening Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply