Residents’ Association Oct. 8 Agenda: Forcella Seeks Expansion, Election of Officers Postponed

The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom. 

The meeting will hear from a petitioner at 33 North Square will present their proposal to extend their existing restaurant Forcella into the adjacent vacant space at 37 North Square in order to accommodate a seated bar and additional seating. The petitioner seeks approval to create a door through the party wall between the buildings through an alteration to premise application.

There will also be discussion about the postponement of the election of officers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To join the meeting, visit Zoom and enter the Meeting ID: 849 2157 9811 and Password: 290145

See the full agenda below.

