Residents’ Association & Neighborhood Council Host Meeting Elected Officials Sept. 22

The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold a meeting with elected officials on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom.

Senator Joe Boncore, Councilor Lydia Edwards, and Representative Aaron Michlewitz will provide updates on important issues such as the state and city budgets/resources, climate resiliency plans, COVID-19, and more.

There will be time for questions during the meeting or questions can be emailed ahead to newra.board@gmail.com or newncboston@gmail.com.

To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link here. Meeting ID: 841 7675 7146

Join Zoom via phone:

+13126266799,,84176757146#

+19292056099,,84176757146#