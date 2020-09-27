Register to Vote by Oct. 24; Early Voting & Ballot Dropbox Locations

Twenty-one early voting locations and 17 ballot dropboxes are just some of the ways Boston residents can cast their votes leading up to the November 3, 2020 election.

This election will include races for Senator in Congress, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Councilors, Senator in General Court, Representative in General Court, Register of Probate, and Office of the President of the United States.

Some important deadlines:

Saturday, October 24 is the last day to register to vote.

Wednesday, October 28 is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Any individual at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen is eligible to vote. Register to vote in person (make an appointment), by mail, online, or through the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Early Voting

Early voting will take place October 17 through October 30. No excuse is required to vote early. The closest early voting location for North End/Waterfront residents is City Hall where hours during the early voting period will be:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

See all the early voting locations.

Voting by Mail

All Massachusetts registered voters have received a vote-by-mail application in their mail boxes for the State Primary and the State Election. The application is in a postcard format. To receive a ballot, voters must first complete, sign and return the prepaid postcard application to the Election Department by Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Requesting Your Ballot

If you never received or lost this application, you can request a new ballot application by completing this form and returning it to the City of Boston’s Election Department via mail, email, fax or by dropping it off in person at Boston City Hall room 241, or in the drop box on the third floor entrance of City Hall.

You can track your ballot request, through trackmyballotMA.com. The Boston Election Department will start mailing out ballots by early October and will continue to mail ballots as applications arrive, until the application deadline.

Returning Your Ballot

Once a voter receives their ballot, they are encouraged to complete and return it to the Election Department as soon as possible. Completed ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 3, 2020 and received by November 6, 2020.

You can also return your completed ballot by using one of the 17 dropboxes across the City, or by dropping it at an early voting location during the early voting period. Dropbox locations will be available seven days a week up to 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020.

The closest dropbox location for North End / Waterfront residents is City Hall. Two dropboxes are available at this location, one at the Congress Street entrance and one at the City Hall Plaza entrance.

Early voting sites are marked in blue, and dropbox locations in black. Search for the one closest to you.

Vote in Person on Election Day

If you choose not to vote early or by mail, you can still vote in person on Election Day! Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, all poll workers will receive face shields, face masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray, and hand sanitizer. Cleaning will take place at each site every two to three hours. Voters waiting in line will be instructed to stand 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering.

These are the polling locations serving most North End / Waterfront residents:

Christopher Columbus Apartments, 145 Commercial Street (Precinct 1)

Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennett Street (Precincts 2 & 3)

Casa Maria Apartments, 130 Endicott St. (Precinct 4, formerly was 41 N. Margin St. – KoC)

Harbor Towers / Rowes Wharf / Downtown (Precinct 6) votes at City Hall

Not sure which precinct you’re in? Enter your street address here to find out!

Voter precinct map, August 2020.

More information about elections and voting can be found on the City’s website.