Community Featured Health & Environment

Reader Poll: How Do You Feel About the Mandatory Flu Shot for Students?

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0)

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced a public health mandate that requires nearly all students in the state to get a flu shot before the end of the calendar year.

The goal behind this requirement, according to Baker, is to reduce flu-related illness while the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health officials fear concurrent outbreaks of the flu and COVID-19 could overwhelm the state’s health care system.

The mandate includes anyone 6 months or older in child care centers, preschool, kindergarten, K-12 schools, and colleges and universities. Students can be exempt if they have a religious or medical exemption, are home-schooled, or are a higher education student living off-campus and taking remote-only classes.

On Sunday, August 30th, protestors gathered outside the State House demanding the order be rescinded. Demonstrators were quoted saying they feel the mandate is an overreach of the government and that they are concerned about losing control of their medical decisions.

What do you think? Should the flu shot be required for Massachusetts students? Vote in our poll and share your comments in the section below!

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Schools

Reader Poll: How Should Schools Operate in the Fall?

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

The question of how schools will reopen in the fall has been looming over the past few months as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to require restrictions in the City of Boston and across the country. As of Wednesday, August 12, Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius told the City Council no final decision has Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Food & Drink Health & Environment

Poll Results: Close Vote Gives Edge to Keeping Commercial Trash Pickups at Night

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Related post: State and City Officials Move to Stop Nighttime Commercial Trash Pickup Note: This is not a scientific poll. The results are representative only of self-selected NorthEndWaterfront.com website visitors. This poll is now closed. A new poll is up and running in the right sidebar on the home page. Go there now and vote! See Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community

Reader Poll: What’s the Neighborhood’s Top 311 Concern?

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

A few months ago, NorthEndWaterfront.com added a new weekly post – What’s the 311? – that highlights 311 cases in the neighborhood. 311 is the Mayor’s 24-hour hotline that allows residents to report issues and concerns to the City. In looking over recent North End / Waterfront cases, there are some common issues that continue to Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply