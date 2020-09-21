Featured Police & Fire

Police Blotter: Attempted Scooter Theft; Stolen Bicycle

Posted on

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Investigate Property
09/09/20    11:00 p.m.
Witness observed four male suspects attempting to steal a Honda scooter from in front of a Prince Street building. The suspects were in the process of  cutting the chain lock from a street sign pole. The suspects noticed the witness filming them with his camera and fled on foot without the scooter.

Larceny (Bike)
09/15 – 09/16/20           5:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
Victim reports his bike was stolen while locked in front of a North Margin Street building.

