Police Blotter: Attempted Scooter Theft; Stolen Bicycle

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Investigate Property

09/09/20 11:00 p.m.

Witness observed four male suspects attempting to steal a Honda scooter from in front of a Prince Street building. The suspects were in the process of cutting the chain lock from a street sign pole. The suspects noticed the witness filming them with his camera and fled on foot without the scooter.

Larceny (Bike)

09/15 – 09/16/20 5:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Victim reports his bike was stolen while locked in front of a North Margin Street building.